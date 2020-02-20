Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 600 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HMS by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 214,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

