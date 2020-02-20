OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,626. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $439.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

