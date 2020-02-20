Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 322.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 19,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

