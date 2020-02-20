Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 17.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 861,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. 4.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

