Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Biogen by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.73. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

