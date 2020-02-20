Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.