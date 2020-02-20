Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.17. 50,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,645. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

