Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,660. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.15. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

