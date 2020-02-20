Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 920.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,180,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.