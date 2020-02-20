Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $7,811,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

AGN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,593. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

