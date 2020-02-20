Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,338. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.39. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.