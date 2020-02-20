Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:FCFS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,821. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

