Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $12.12 on Thursday, hitting $383.02. 10,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,322. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

