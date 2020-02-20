Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 580,239 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 208,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,512,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

