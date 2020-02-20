Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

ZBRA traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.34. 303,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,860. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

