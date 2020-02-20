Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.28. 327,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,701. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Icon Plc has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $177.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

