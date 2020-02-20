Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,407 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,499. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.70.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

