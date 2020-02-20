Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 277,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 524,800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 932,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 128,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 1,164,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,390. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.