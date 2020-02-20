Nomura Boosts Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective lifted by Nomura from to in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. 97,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

