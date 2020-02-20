Niobio Cash Reaches Market Cap of $66,658.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $66,658.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

