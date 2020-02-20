New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,966. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Stephens decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

