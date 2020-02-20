Network International (LON:NETW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $651.00

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 651 ($8.56) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.55), with a volume of 373034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 633 ($8.33).

NETW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Network International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 681 ($8.96).

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 603.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 576.10.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

