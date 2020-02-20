Nebulas (NAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.16 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and Neraex. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and $6.22 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00492219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.69 or 0.06710165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005204 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,475,354 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, BCEX, Binance, Neraex, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

