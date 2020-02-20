Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,213 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,475,922.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,829,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,821,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,420. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Morningstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Morningstar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Morningstar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Morningstar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

