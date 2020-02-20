Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Kucoin and Binance. Monetha has a market cap of $4.52 million and $311,652.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

