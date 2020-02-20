Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 294.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.13. 21,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.25. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

