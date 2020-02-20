Midway (ASX:MWY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.74 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.73 ($1.23), approximately 59,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.72 ($1.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

About Midway (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Midway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.