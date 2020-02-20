Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

MRCY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 211,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 499,649 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

