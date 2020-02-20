Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.47.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. 5,193,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723,097. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.