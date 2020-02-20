Mercer International’s (MERC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MERC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,401. The stock has a market cap of $690.43 million, a P/E ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

In other Mercer International news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in Mercer International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,659,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

