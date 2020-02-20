McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,400. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.