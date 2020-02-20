Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $443,744.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $443,744.00 and approximately $100,233.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.89 or 0.02728996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00092754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.