Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $180.89. The company had a trading volume of 174,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. Masimo has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $184.45.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.64.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,056.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,640. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.