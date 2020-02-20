Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $466,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,721 shares of company stock worth $9,737,082 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.54. 4,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

