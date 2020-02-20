Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 732,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 826,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter.

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name.

