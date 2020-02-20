MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Trading Up 1.7%

MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 292,541 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 400,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, BidaskClub cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.