Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,150 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 505,509 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.