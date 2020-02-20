Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 692,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.