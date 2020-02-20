Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Garmin stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,904. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

