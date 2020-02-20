Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.19. 836,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,667. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

