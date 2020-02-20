Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.50. 6,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,870. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

