Lido Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 1,212,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,764. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

