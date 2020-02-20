Lido Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 148,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

