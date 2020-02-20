Lido Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.78. 280,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.30 and its 200 day moving average is $168.06. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

