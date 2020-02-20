Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 555,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,537. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

