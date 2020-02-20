Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $6,290,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 34,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $475.24 million, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.