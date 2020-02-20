LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $134.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.82.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
LHCG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
