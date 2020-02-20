LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $134.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

LHCG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

