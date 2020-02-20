Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, 34,969 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 82,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 million and a P/E ratio of -17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

