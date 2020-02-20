Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.61. 599,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

