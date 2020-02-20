Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.61. 599,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $114.62 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.
In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.
About Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.