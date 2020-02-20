Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €70.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.70 ($92.67).

Shares of FME traded up €2.78 ($3.23) on Thursday, reaching €77.58 ($90.21). 1,807,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

